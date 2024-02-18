AI inside: Demand for powerful PCs boosts chip industry's business

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has since 2022 captured the imagination of businesses, researchers, governments and consumers. In this buzz, AI-powered personal computers (AI PC) are getting attention now.
These are machines with dedicated AI accelerators or cores called Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This is in addition to a central processing unit (CPU), the primary component of a computer, and a graphics processing unit, a chip or electronic circuit that renders graphics and images.
A computer with NPU can handle a wide range of tasks directly on personal devices without relying on a Cloud service. Such computers will complement technology companies integrating AI