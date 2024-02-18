AI inside: Demand for powerful PCs boosts chip industry's business

A personal computer powered by AI will manage complex tasks like processing data or editing videos quicker

Generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) has since 2022 captured the imagination of businesses, researchers, governments and consumers. In this buzz, AI-powered personal computers (AI PC) are getting attention now.

These are machines with dedicated AI accelerators or cores called Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This is in addition to a central processing unit (CPU), the primary component of a computer, and a graphics processing unit, a chip or electronic circuit that renders graphics and images.

A computer with NPU can handle a wide range of tasks directly on personal devices without relying on a Cloud service. Such computers will complement technology companies integrating AI