Sunday, March 30, 2025 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI makes processing unstructured data possible: Snowflake Co-founders

AI makes processing unstructured data possible: Snowflake Co-founders

Building a good product is more important than being a chief executive officer (CEO), the two men said

Benoit Dageville (left) and Thierry Cruanes, co-founders of Cloud and data AI firm Snowflake, speaking at an event in Mumbai Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
Premium

Benoit Dageville (left) and Thierry Cruanes, co-founders of Cloud and data AI firm Snowflake, speaking at an event in Mumbai | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Shivani Shinde
7 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snowflake is a Cloud-based data warehousing company based in Montana, United States. It began as a startup and is now a listed company with a market capitalisation of $53 billion. BENOIT DAGEVILLE, co-founder and president of products of Snowflake, and THIERRY CRUANES, another co-founder, visited India for the first time recently. Building a good product is more important than being a chief executive officer (CEO), the two men told Shivani Shinde in an interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:
 
How significant is India for Snowflake?
 
Benoit: India is critical for two reasons: customer base and developer ecosystem. India is one of
Topics : Artificial intelligence Snowflake Inc Technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon