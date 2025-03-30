AI makes processing unstructured data possible: Snowflake Co-founders

Snowflake is a Cloud-based data warehousing company based in Montana, United States. It began as a startup and is now a listed company with a market capitalisation of $53 billion. BENOIT DAGEVILLE, co-founder and president of products of Snowflake, and THIERRY CRUANES, another co-founder, visited India for the first time recently. Building a good product is more important than being a chief executive officer (CEO), the two men told Shivani Shinde in an interview in Mumbai. Edited excerpts:

How significant is India for Snowflake?

Benoit: India is critical for two reasons: customer base and developer ecosystem. India is one of