Business Standard

Sunday, January 19, 2025 | 09:10 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI on its own: How tech is reshaping work as GenAI adoption grows in India

AI on its own: How tech is reshaping work as GenAI adoption grows in India

Agentic AI, software systems capable of performing complex tasks with minimal human oversight, will likely be the biggest tech trend in 2025

AI
Premium

Agentic AI, short for autonomous generative AI agents, refers to a software system or programme that does complex tasks with minimal or no human oversight. (File Image)

Peerzada AbrarAjinkya Kawale Bengaluru, Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

What will be the big technology trend in 2025? It will likely be agentic artificial intelligence (AI), according to top executives and analysts. Agentic AI, short for autonomous generative AI agents, refers to a software system or programme that does complex tasks with minimal or no human oversight. Much more than chatbots and co-pilots, agentic AI has the potential to improve the productivity of knowledge workers by automating complex, multi-step processes in various business functions. 
As many 25 per cent of companies that use generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) will this year launch agentic AI pilots, or proofs of concept, according
Topics : Artificial intelligence AI technology

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon