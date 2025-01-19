AI on its own: How tech is reshaping work as GenAI adoption grows in India

What will be the big technology trend in 2025? It will likely be agentic artificial intelligence (AI), according to top executives and analysts. Agentic AI, short for autonomous generative AI agents, refers to a software system or programme that does complex tasks with minimal or no human oversight. Much more than chatbots and co-pilots, agentic AI has the potential to improve the productivity of knowledge workers by automating complex, multi-step processes in various business functions.

As many 25 per cent of companies that use generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) will this year launch agentic AI pilots, or proofs of concept, according