AI push: Farmers reap better quality and yield, but challenges remain

Farmers must produce 70 per cent more food to feed the predicted 2050 global population of 9.1 billion, a recent World Economic Forum report has said. India’s share in it will be around 1.6 billion by then. Clearly, food production will have to keep pace with the rising numbers.

And with climate change impacting agriculture, technology -- especially artificial intelligence -- will play a crucial role going ahead.

A new and promising crop of agritech startups is bringing technological advancements in the sector. India has now over 3,600 such startups in the agritech space.

An agritech startup is generally referred