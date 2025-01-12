AI's future in India: A journey marked by small wins and bigger gaps

Even as Microsoft Chairman Satya Nadella, who was in India last week, asked India to leverage its mathematical talent to undertake core research in artificial intelligence (AI), the country’s aim to become a major player in the global AI sweepstakes faces numerous challenges. For instance, despite all the noise surrounding AI, venture capitalists are still not making big bets on companies in this space, unlike globally. According to data from Traxcn in 2024, the total funding raised by technology startups providing AI as a service and AI infrastructure was $145.9 million through 29 rounds — just 1.2 per