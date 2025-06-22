Algo Rhythm: Partnerships that companies need for digital transformation

Companies that make their chief information and marketing officers (CIO and CMO) collaborate closely are more likely to succeed in digital transformation, says a new report. Such companies do better in return on investment, agility and customer experience, said the report by Bounteous x Accolite, a digital transformation consultancy. ‘Stronger Together: CIO & CMOs must align to win’, as the report is called, collected inputs from more than 1,000 global business leaders about artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation and customer engagement.