Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / An account of AI disruption in finance as technology reshapes work

An account of AI disruption in finance as technology reshapes work

OVER 50% of Indian accountants worry they are unable to develop skills due to frequently changing technology, according to a survey

robot, artificial intelligence, finance
premium

Experts said that AI agents can automate tax compliance and reporting by tracking legal changes, analysing financial data, and identifying potential compliance risks.

Avik Das Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

It's a profession of caution, measured approach and spreadsheets, but even here experts are being pushed to adapt to artificial intelligence (AI) or risk obsolescence. AI is taking over many tasks in finance and accountancy: from bookkeeping to reconciliations and tax compliance. 
Just as AI automated writing and testing codes in software engineering, the world of finance and accountancy and risk management is walking the same path with machines doing many of its tasks faster and better. 
It is a tectonic shift in a profession not known to move “suddenly”. It involves changing the mindset of junior employees, senior executives
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Accounting Auditing finance sector AI Models Taxation
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon