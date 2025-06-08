An account of AI disruption in finance as technology reshapes work

It's a profession of caution, measured approach and spreadsheets, but even here experts are being pushed to adapt to artificial intelligence (AI) or risk obsolescence. AI is taking over many tasks in finance and accountancy: from bookkeeping to reconciliations and tax compliance.

Just as AI automated writing and testing codes in software engineering, the world of finance and accountancy and risk management is walking the same path with machines doing many of its tasks faster and better.

It is a tectonic shift in a profession not known to move “suddenly”. It involves changing the mindset of junior employees, senior executives