Anthropic's upgraded AI tool may intensify competition in tech world

Mayank Gupta, founder of TraceLM.ai, who has used Claude Cowork, says that from a capability standpoint it did not feel fundamentally different from what he can already do using Claude Code as a developer. Claude Code has been around for a year now and has already shown how powerful agentic tools can be in the hands of developers.

“If a general-purpose agentic tool like Claude Cowork, combined with 11 open-sourced and customisable plug-ins, can handle research, analysis, legal document reviews, and operational tasks end-to-end without relying on traditional SaaS interfaces, then a large part of today’s legacy software becomes structurally vulnerable. I strongly believe this is an early indication that AI is moving beyond being just a productivity add-on and starting to replace entire layers of legacy software,” Gupta added.

Aditya Agarwal, former chief technology officer of Dropbox and who was on the board of Flipkart, said in a post on X that code will no longer be written by hand. “I spent a lot of time over the weekend writing code with Claude. And it was very clear that we will never ever write code by hand again. It doesn’t make any sense to do so. Something I was very good at is now free and abundant. I am happy… but disoriented,” he wrote.

He also added, “So both the form and function of my early career are now produced by AI.”

Anthropic has updated one of its existing AI tools that automates tasks across legal, sales, marketing, and data analysis, sparking concerns of tougher competition in the technology sector among incumbents and artificial intelligence (AI) companies that improve productivity and efficiency.

The tool, named Claude Cowork, which is an agentic coding tool, has been around for almost a year and has already shown how powerful agentic tools can be in the hands of developers. What Anthropic has done is expand its enterprise AI assistant with a new automation layer designed to handle complete business workflows.

That puts the AI company, valued at about $35 billion, in direct competition with traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and IT services firms, leaving analysts wondering whether they will remain essential as AI can solve complex tasks independently.

“The main trend being observed is the evolution of Claude from a chatbot that answers text-based questions to an agent that executes labour across your Mac’s local files and browser,” JPMorgan analyst Mark Murphy wrote in a note.

The software development life cycle (SDLC) is already undergoing a tectonic shift as AI agents write millions of lines of code, only to be verified by humans. But what is also being upended are functions such as finance and accounting, legal, and supply chains, as agents become pervasive to assist employees.

For Indian information technology companies, which are struggling to juggle the impact of AI and a weak macroeconomic environment, such agents can pose challenges to traditional software, workflows and long-term hiring plans.

“What Anthropic has really done with Cowork is wrap those same agentic capabilities in a way that makes them accessible to a non-developer audience like analysts, legal teams, sales and marketers — essentially people who don’t write code but still run fairly complex workflows every day using a mix of traditional SaaS tools and a lot of manual work,” Gupta said.

That sparked wider concern among investors, leading to a sell-off in technology stocks in the US and Europe on Tuesday, which also impacted Indian IT companies, whose shares tanked on Wednesday.

The impact of AI in the legal field is still underestimated, executives have cautioned. Cognizant chief executive officer Ravi Kumar said last year that classical software has never touched legal, which makes it the “right candidate for agentification”.