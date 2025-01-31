Apple enters India's Top 5 smartphone brands, pushes Realme to sixth place

It was Apple Inc’s magic quarter in India.

In the fourth quarter (Q4) of calendar year (CY) 2024, the Cupertino-headquartered company saw iPhones in the premium and ultra-premium segments enter the coveted top five smartphone brands in terms of volume sales for the first time in India. With a market share of 11 per cent, Apple displaced Realme from the fifth position, according to data from Counterpoint Research.

In the same quarter of the previous year, Apple’s volume share was 9 per cent, while Realme was just ahead at 10 per cent. The other brands in the top five include