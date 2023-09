Elon Musk should not be immune to testifying about former Twitter: US

The new

Apple Inc has announced the India prices of the new variants of its bestselling smartphones – launched on Tuesday – as it assembles the device in the country.

Apple, which started assembling phones in India in 2017 with the iPhone 7, has seen the gap between launch and assembly in the country gradually come down: it was three months for iPhone 13 and just one month with iPhone 14.

