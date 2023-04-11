Apple market share in Indian PC market to go up in 2023, say analysts

Apple’s presence in the Indian PC market has always been negligible with average shipments in the range of 30,000-50,000 per quarter. “Over the past 6-7 quarters, especially duri

Apple broke into the top five PC company rankings for the first time in the fourth quarter of CY2022 in India. Analysts Business Standard spoke to said though the first quarter of the CY2023 may see shipments fall for Apple, the firm can boost its market share from the current fifth position to the fourth by the end of this year. Apple’s presence in the Indian PC (personal computer included laptops and desktops) segment is skewed towards MacBooks.