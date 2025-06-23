Apple's China supply chain remains strong despite focus on India, SE Asia

China still enjoys dominance in Apple’s key supply chain segments, even as the global tech giant’s share of electronics manufacturing in the country has dropped from around 70 per cent to 50 per cent over the last seven years amid increasing focus on India and Southeast Asia, a report by a US-based public policy think-tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI) said.

According to the report, key supply chain segments, such as printed circuit boards, printing and packaging, molded and mechanical components, and especially precision manufacturing remain predominantly in China, leaving scope for policymakers in countries like India to focus on attracting