Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / As AI progresses, academic degrees take a backseat to skills in hiring

As AI progresses, academic degrees take a backseat to skills in hiring

Increasingly, companies are looking for candidates that have hands-on experience and specialized certifications rather than just a engineering degree

artificial intelligence, AI, GenAI
Premium

This shift is particularly evident in technology, AI, and cybersecurity segments, where companies are looking for candidates with hands-on capabilities rather than just academic credentials. | Representational

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A recent survey by Indeed, a global jobs site, threw up an interesting trend. It said that a growing number of Indian employers are shifting their hiring approach, placing greater emphasis on skills and experience over formal degrees. 
The survey highlighted that 80 per cent of employers have adopted a skills-first strategy, reflecting a broader industry movement toward practical expertise. Even among companies that are yet to adopt skills-based hiring, 82 per cent plan to do so, the Indeed survey found. As India's workforce adapts to digital transformation and changing industry requirements, skills-first hiring is becoming an increasingly strategic approach
Topics : Artificial intelligence Cognizant coursera

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon