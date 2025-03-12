As AI progresses, academic degrees take a backseat to skills in hiring

A recent survey by Indeed, a global jobs site, threw up an interesting trend. It said that a growing number of Indian employers are shifting their hiring approach, placing greater emphasis on skills and experience over formal degrees.

The survey highlighted that 80 per cent of employers have adopted a skills-first strategy, reflecting a broader industry movement toward practical expertise. Even among companies that are yet to adopt skills-based hiring, 82 per cent plan to do so, the Indeed survey found. As India's workforce adapts to digital transformation and changing industry requirements, skills-first hiring is becoming an increasingly strategic approach