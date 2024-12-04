As learning takes the tech route, Gen Z seeks a different workplace

Yash Sawant, a 19-year-old second-year computer science student, represents a growing mindset among his generation when it comes to work. As a member of the so-called Gen Z and as someone who will likely join the workforce in a couple of years, Sawant isn’t enthusiastic about traditional “corporate” jobs, as he calls them. For him, work is about more than just earning money.

“I keep hearing from seniors that the initial years of corporate life are very tough—long hours and almost no time for personal life. I don’t want to end up in such a situation,” he says.

Sawant also