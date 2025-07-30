Why Ati's humanoid will skip parties and go straight to factory floors

In a quiet corner of Bengaluru’s startup ecosystem, far from the glamour of apps and fintech, Ati Motors is working on what may be India’s most ambitious bet in deep-tech: industrial humanoid robots. The company recently unveiled Sherpa Mecha, a robot built not to replicate humans in form or function, but to surpass them in industrial tasks.

“Most humanoids want to mimic a person as closely as possible,” says Saurabh Chandra, founder and CEO of Ati Motors. “Our approach is different — we want a superhuman.”

Launched at its 2025 Product Day event last week, Sherpa Mecha is the latest