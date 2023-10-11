AWS, govt join hands to advance healthcare with UHI, integrated records

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, Day 4: Sofas and home theatres to buy

Sony refreshes PlayStation 5 gaming console with sleek design, more storage

Adobe unveils three AI-based Firefly models and new Creative Cloud features

Amazon Fire TV Cube review: Smart speaker, streaming player rolled into one

Amazon to waive off seller fee by 10% to celebrate its 10 years in India

Amazon Prime Day: Customers can avail of up to 55% off on Fire TV devices

AWS to invest Rs 1.05 trillion to boost cloud infrastructure in India

Data breach: Personal data of Covid vaccine recipients leaked on Telegram

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the driving force behind the cloud infrastructure of notable India Stack applications from DigiLocker to CoWIN, is setting its sights on newer collaborations with the Indian government. This includes ambitious projects such as Digital Health IDs and the Unified Health Interface (UHI). As the company outlines plans to pour $16.4 billion into India by 2030, Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government, Healthcare, AWS India, delineates the next strategic steps in the company's voyage.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com