AWS, govt join hands to advance healthcare with UHI, integrated records

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the driving force behind the cloud infrastructure of notable India Stack applications from DigiLocker to CoWIN, is setting its sights on newer collaborations with the Indian government. This includes ambitious projects such as Digital Health IDs and the Unified Health Interface (UHI). As the company outlines plans to pour $16.4 billion into India by 2030, Pankaj Gupta, Leader – Public Sector Enterprises and Government, Healthcare, AWS India, delineates the next strategic steps in the company's voyage.