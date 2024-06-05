Business Standard
Aye Finance adopts 'phygital strategy' to revolutionise credit underwriting

Aye Finance's phygital strategy leverages technology to underwrite credit and disburse loans, using business markers to predict sales and categorise underwriting methods

Sanjay Sharma, Aye Finance
Sanjay Sharma, Managing Director, Aye Finance

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Over the past decade, the rising demand for credit among micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) has necessitated the use of technology for underwriting customers at the offices of fintechs and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). 

These financial sector participants, who aim to bridge the gap between underserved segments of the MSME sector, have aligned their focus on improving the tech stack at their companies to improve credit decisions, make processes efficient, and ultimately limit delinquencies. 

Meanwhile, MSME lending firm Aye Finance, has its eyes set on a ‘phygital strategy’ to underwrite its customers, and improve efficiency in credit decisions. 

Even
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

