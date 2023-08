The New York Times is considering legal action against OpenAI. Here's why

India's tablet market shipment declines by 22% in June quarter: Report

Develop framework for safe, responsible use of Artificial Intelligence: PM

Privacy and penalty: Managing business with new data protection law

Elon Musk cuts down parental leaves of Twitter employees: Report

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Meta introduces new parental controls: Everything you need to know

Last week, the central government notified the law, which necessitates platforms to obtain the "verifiable consent" of a parent or legal guardian for processing the personal data o

Big tech platforms are likely to resist the requirement for parental consent for processing children's data under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 . This has raised significant concerns about the "unintended consequences" for digital inclusion, privacy, and the safety of children.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com