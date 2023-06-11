Brands are using emotional AI to enhance the customer's in-store experience

Restaurant chain Pizza Hut recently deployed an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered mood detector that recommends dishes to customers based on their facial cues and expressions. The tool is “emotional AI” — another aspect of the ever widening reach of this breathtaking new technology.
In fact, this innovative way to woo customers at a quick service restaurant shows that while companies continue to use AI in an enterprise business environment, they are increasingly utilising it to enhance the consumer experience in a physical environment as well.
In Pizza Hut’s case, the way it works for a potential consumer is simple: You only need to stand in front of the device, look at the screen, and allow the detector to calibrate your mood before receiving pizza recommendations.
