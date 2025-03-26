Cadence looks to continue adding employees for India unit at 8-10% CAGR

Cadence Design Systems’ India arm will continue to grow its employee count in the country by 8-10 per cent on a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) through both organic and inorganic routes, the company’s India managing director and corporate vice-president Jaswinder Ahuja said.

“The industry is experiencing strong growth, with a CAGR well above 10 per cent. But what's notable is that our India operations have seen disproportionate growth compared to our global headcount, which highlights just how significantly India has become a key growth driver,” Ahuja said.

The San Jose, California-headquartered company, which is one of the world’s largest