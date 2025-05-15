Thursday, May 15, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre pushes CPSEs towards tech adoption, AI focus to boost efficiency

The senior official further explained that the change in traditional approach means CPSEs need to develop more core systems through the new emerging technologies such as AI for their regular work in order to compete in industry 4.0.

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 11:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union Finance Ministry has asked the Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) to channel efforts and investments into advanced technologies, particularly artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance operational efficiency and maintain strategic competitiveness, according to a senior government official.
 
“CPSEs must be more judicious with their resource use. We need a shift from routine spending to a more focused adoption of cutting-edge technologies,” the official said, adding that such an approach would be key to navigating future economic challenges.
 
The Research & Development (R&D) expenditure of all Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) stood at ₹10,813 crore in FY 2023-24 against ₹7,233
