Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 10:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Clients should see growth through AI in the next few years: Rafee Tarafdar

Clients should see growth through AI in the next few years: Rafee Tarafdar

Tarafdar spoke about Agentic Foundry, which develops AI agents for enterprises

Mohammed Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer (CTO), Infosys
premium

Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of Infosys

Avik DasShivani Shinde
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys is set to achieve its target of becoming an AI-first company. The IT services giant uses artificial intelligence to “amplify” employees’ potential and “reimagine” services, Rafee Tarafdar, chief technology officer and executive vice-president of Infosys, told Avik Das and Shivani Shinde in a video interview. Tarafdar also spoke about Agentic Foundry, which develops AI agents for enterprises. Edited excerpts:
 
How does Infosys use AI and where do you see the process going?
 
When we talked about our aspiration to be an AI-first company, there were three parts to it. One, we said we will use AI to amplify the
Topics : Artificial intelligence Infosys Technology IT Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon