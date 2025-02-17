Companies expect more value from outsourcing rather than just savings

Companies now expect their outsourcing partners to better align with their business strategies and help them adopt new-age technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) rather than only provide cost benefits, according to a survey of 170 organisations by tax and consulting firm Deloitte.

While enterprises across verticals will continue to outsource more in the future—with almost half of those surveyed expecting an increase in annual savings—the nature of contracts and engagements is expected to change from headcount benefits to value-driven propositions.

About 28 per cent of participants, ranging from energy and life sciences to financial