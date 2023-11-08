Sensex (0.07%)
Crackdown on betting apps: Experts remind the need for regulatory oversight

According to AIGF, around 350-400 mn gamers pay to play on gaming platforms in India

online, betting, scam, frauds, match fixing
Premium

In April this year, MeitY notified new rules under the Information Technology to ensure only 'permissible' online real-money games could operate in India

Sourabh Lele New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2023 | 3:49 PM IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) late on Sunday night swiftly issued a blocking order against some 22 'illegal' betting apps and websites upon a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While the action aimed to bust an alleged money laundering syndicate, it once again brought the regulation of online games into focus.

According to a government press note, the list of apps in the blocking order includes Mahadev Book, which offered 'illegal' betting on a range of live games such as rummy, poker, cricket, football, badminton, tennis, and others. The development took a political turn after the ED claimed it recorded a statement from a 'cash courier' alleging that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received Rs 508 crore

First Published: Nov 08 2023 | 3:49 PM IST

