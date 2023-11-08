Crackdown on betting apps: Experts remind the need for regulatory oversight

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) late on Sunday night swiftly issued a blocking order against some 22 'illegal' betting apps and websites upon a request by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). While the action aimed to bust an alleged money laundering syndicate, it once again brought the regulation of online games into focus.

According to a government press note, the list of apps in the blocking order includes Mahadev Book, which offered 'illegal' betting on a range of live games such as rummy, poker, cricket, football, badminton, tennis, and others. The development took a political turn after the ED claimed it recorded a statement from a 'cash courier' alleging that Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel received Rs 508 crore