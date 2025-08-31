Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 11:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyberattack becomes personal: How AI is making identity theft easy

Cyberattack becomes personal: How AI is making identity theft easy

India emerges as a key source of the cybercrime, prompting companies to strengthen their security systems and train employees

Cybercrimes like identity theft are likely to have cost the world $9.5 trn last year

Avik Das Bengaluru
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 11:08 PM IST
India has emerged as a key source of identity theft, a cybercrime that has surged in the last three years. Criminals, now armed with artificial intelligence and generative AI, are using sophisticated tools to blur the line between what’s real and what’s fake, making it harder than ever to protect personal information. 
Employees of Indian companies have had their official emails or logins taken over by threat actors who use the information to attack other enterprises. The crime compounds the security challenges for companies, which also have to deal with ransomware, phishing and malware. 
India is among the top 10
