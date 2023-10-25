'Data law prompting organisations to make investments in right frameworks'

Indian customers of Dell Technologies' Data Protection Solutions are increasingly relooking at their data storage practices, classification of sensitive information, and recovery strategies in cases of a breach. Lucas Salter, General Manager – Asia Pacific and Japan, Data Protection Solutions, Dell Technologies, in an in-person interview with Sourabh Lele, explains the increasing regulatory implications of data breaches for organisations.

Several studies of reported cyber attacks suggest that India's cyber threat landscape has increasingly become more dangerous in recent years. How