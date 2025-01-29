Data Privacy Day highlights India's need for stronger digital protections

On 28 January, India, along with the world, celebrated Data Privacy Day. The theme for this year was ‘Take Control of Your Data’. The theme could not have been more apt for the times we live in.

The increasing use of digital services in day-to-day activities has also led to a rise in data security threats and the sharing of data with multiple platforms and organisations.

Data privacy means the personal and sensitive information of an individual is secured, and they are in control of its sharing, storage and usage.

Jay Swamidass, vice-president and global head of sales, Rakuten SixthSense,