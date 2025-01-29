Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Data Privacy Day highlights India's need for stronger digital protections

Data Privacy Day highlights India's need for stronger digital protections

In India, the significance of this day is further elevated, with the rules around the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act in the final phases of consultation

Photo: Shutterstock
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On 28 January, India, along with the world, celebrated Data Privacy Day. The theme for this year was ‘Take Control of Your Data’. The theme could not have been more apt for the times we live in.
 
The increasing use of digital services in day-to-day activities has also led to a rise in data security threats and the sharing of data with multiple platforms and organisations.
 
Data privacy means the personal and sensitive information of an individual is secured, and they are in control of its sharing, storage and usage.
 
Jay Swamidass, vice-president and global head of sales, Rakuten SixthSense,
Topics : Data Privacy digital Online privacy

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon