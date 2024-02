Indians spend more time on their smartphones daily than the rest of the world, according to a report by marketing platform Inmobi. Indians spend 4 hours and 5 minutes on an average daily, outdoing global usage by an hour. Indians use their phones for utilities, gaming, and entertainment. More than 881 million Indians are ‘always on’ – those who can’t do without their phones.

