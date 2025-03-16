Sunday, March 16, 2025 | 11:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Documented fraud: How fake websites are scamming people worldwide

Documented fraud: How fake websites are scamming people worldwide

Since 2021, they have created 167,391 fake documents by creating websites that mimic common service centres (CSC), according to cybersecurity firm CloudSEK

AADHAR, IDENTITY PROOF, ID PROOF
Premium

Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2025 | 11:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Scammers are duping people by creating fake domains of websites used to make government identity documents like Aadhaar and PAN cards.  Since 2021, they have created 167,391 fake documents by creating websites that mimic common service centres (CSC), according to cybersecurity firm CloudSEK.  The CSC website provides government and non-government services to citizens.  One fake website may have generated ₹40 lakh for scammers as service charge. It had 2,727 operators who used CSCs and cyber cafes to generate fake documents.  Source: CloudSEK 
 
Topics : website CloudSEK frauds cybersecurity

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon