Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 07:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / E2E Networks in talks with IITs, other institutes to provide GPUs: Top exec

E2E Networks in talks with IITs, other institutes to provide GPUs: Top exec

Several higher education institutions in India are conducting research on large language models, machine learning, and training new models

IIT Delhi
premium

Image: Wikimedia Commons

Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

E2E Networks, which provides graphics processing units (GPUs) to the IndiaAI Mission, is in talks with Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other higher educational institutions for large-scale artificial intelligence model training, Mohammed Imran, the company’s chief technology officer, said.
 
Such training models require large clusters of GPUs, a specialised processor designed to perform massive parallel calculations necessary for rendering graphics, video, and accelerating complex tasks.
 
“What we have also started discussing with all these larger educational institutes is the ability to do AI-assisted learning or AI Labs for their students. Some of these large institutes are at the forefront
Topics : Educational institutes
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon