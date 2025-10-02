E2E Networks in talks with IITs, other institutes to provide GPUs: Top exec

E2E Networks, which provides graphics processing units (GPUs) to the IndiaAI Mission, is in talks with Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other higher educational institutions for large-scale artificial intelligence model training, Mohammed Imran, the company’s chief technology officer, said.

Such training models require large clusters of GPUs, a specialised processor designed to perform massive parallel calculations necessary for rendering graphics, video, and accelerating complex tasks.

“What we have also started discussing with all these larger educational institutes is the ability to do AI-assisted learning or AI Labs for their students. Some of these large institutes are at the forefront