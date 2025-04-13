Ecom means biz with AI: Technology repurposed to serve Indian customers

Srikant Sree Ram, director of Amazon Fresh India, stood in a farm in Mahabaleshwar, a hill town in Maharashtra’s Satara district, watching as freshly picked white strawberries made their way to a collection centre nearby. A farmer told visitors that the strawberries are supplied exclusively to Amazon Fresh customers in Pune and Mumbai.

As Amazon Fresh, the ecommerce giant’s platform for daily grocery needs, expands to 170 Indian towns and cities, seasonal produce like Alphonso mangoes of Ratnagiri and onions from Nashik are being sourced directly from farmers. What ties the company’s services — procurement to delivery — together is