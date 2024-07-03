Eyes on dark web: How Indian firms can protect their data from cyberthieves

Paper leaks on the dark web have sent chills down the spine of thousands of students across the country over the past few weeks.

Nationwide protests erupted over allegations of irregularities in examinations after the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical aspirants was leaked on the dark web. Similarly, with University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) leaked on Telegram, it raised concerns about growing instances of exam malpractices in India.

Beyond just examination malpractices, cybercriminal activity on the social media platform has shot up 53 per cent between May and June 2024, as compared