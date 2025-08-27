Wednesday, August 27, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Free AI access to students, teachers can build long-term trust: Experts

Free AI access to students, teachers can build long-term trust: Experts

Such access also means that India, which has 300 million students across different levels, can become an essential market for the next-generation workforce to develop new AI products and tools

A new era in artificial intelligence (AI) is underway. In a few months, evolved versions of the technology will emerge and find mainstream applications. From AI that works on human prompts, the world will face agentic AI, an autonomous and automated
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Sam Altman-led OpenAI earlier this week announced it will give away 5 lakh ChatGPT licenses for free to Indian students and educators for six months as part of its Learning Accelerator programme. In doing so, ChatGPT has joined Google’s large language model (LLM) Gemini, which is also being offered free of cost for a year to Indian students.
 
Apart from OpenAI and Google, Aravind Srinivas-led Perplexity AI is also offering an year-long subscription to its LLM's pro version to Indian customers of Bharti Airtel.
 
Although the most obvious driver behind these firms' largesse is access to new data for training
