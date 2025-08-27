Free AI access to students, teachers can build long-term trust: Experts

Sam Altman-led OpenAI earlier this week announced it will give away 5 lakh ChatGPT licenses for free to Indian students and educators for six months as part of its Learning Accelerator programme. In doing so, ChatGPT has joined Google’s large language model (LLM) Gemini, which is also being offered free of cost for a year to Indian students.

Apart from OpenAI and Google, Aravind Srinivas-led Perplexity AI is also offering an year-long subscription to its LLM's pro version to Indian customers of Bharti Airtel.

Although the most obvious driver behind these firms' largesse is access to new data for training