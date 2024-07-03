Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

From customer care to health, AI applied for practical use in daily life

Indian startups and researchers have over the years worked on the technology to build practical solutions

artificial intelligence
Premium

Representative Picture

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Artificial intelligence (AI) appreciation day is on July 16 and the technology is growing in terms of usage and impact in the country, according to experts.

Indian startups and researchers have over the years worked on the technology to build practical solutions. “In the past year, the focus of AI has shifted to practical applications, with researchers, enterprises, and executives integrating this technology into everyday workflows,” said Rashid Khan, chief product officer and co-founder of Yellow.ai.

India will be the AI-use case capital of the world, said Nandan Nilekani, co-founder and chairman of Infosys, in May. "The Indian path

Also Read

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw, Railway minister

Govt to hold 'Global IndiaAI Summit' on July 3-4 to discuss key AI issues

In The Singularity Is Nearer

Robots in your veins

PremiumAiman Ezzat, CEO, Capgemini Group

Good that the hype around Gen AI has come down: Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat

Arundhati Bhattacharya

AI to be gamechanger for India in citizen services: Salesforce's Arundhati

PremiumJagannathan Chakravarthi, Sonata Software CFO

We have strong pipeline of over $50 mn AI-led deals: Sonata Software CFO

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Customer Service Health sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon