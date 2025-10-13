GalaxEye to launch world's first multi-sensor EO satellite in 2026

Space-tech startup GalaxEye has announced that it is planning to launch its maiden ‘Mission Drishti’ in the first quarter of calendar year 2026. The launch will also mark the beginning of GalaxEye’s satellite constellation program, comprising 8-12 satellites to be launched successively until 2029, aiming to achieve near real-time Earth observation for global applications.

This latest development underscores GalaxEye’s commitment to revolutionizing the Earth Observation technology through its proprietary SyncFused Opto-SAR technology.

Weighing 160 kgs, Mission Drishti is India’s largest privately built satellite and also the highest-resolution satellite developed in the country. GalaxEye has built the world's first multi-sensor Earth