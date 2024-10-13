Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / GenAI: Indian companies see productivity boost as key benefit of technology

GenAI: Indian companies see productivity boost as key benefit of technology

As many as 56 per cent of them are establishing governance frameworks for the use of GenAI tools and apps

tech
Premium

Shivani Shinde
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Most companies in India say they are under pressure to adopt generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) for “transforming” themselves and staying competitive, according to a report by Deloitte. GenAI is a type of AI that can create new content, such as images, text, videos and music, by learning to take up tasks from past data. Companies believe the technology’s key benefit will be in improving productivity. As many as 56 per cent of them are establishing governance frameworks for the use of GenAI tools and apps.



Topics : Artificial intelligence technology industry Indian companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon