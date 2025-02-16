GenAI likely to become immersive across our businesses: Goldman Sachs

US investment bank Goldman Sachs was an early mover in India's technology ecosystem, setting up an office in Bengaluru in 2004 for information technology and back-office support. In two decades, its operations have grown to cover a wide range of banking functions. GUNJAN SAMTANI, co-chairman of Goldman Sachs, India, and country head of Goldman Sachs Services India, spoke with Avik Das in Bengaluru about Indian engineers and Generative AI (GenAI) in banking. Edited excerpts:

Goldman Sachs' technology division completed two decades in Bengaluru last year. How will you describe the journey?

At that time, we had a modest ambition that