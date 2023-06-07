Generative AI race creates new commercial models for IT services firms

As the name suggests, generative AI refers to algorithms that can produce new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos by analysing huge collections of data.

Last month, leading IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, and Infosys were on a spree to launch their generative AI platforms. The focus is to offer clients an enterprise-scale platform to explore unprecedented use cases with generative AI in a responsible way, along with enhancing internal capabilities to effectively manage workloads.