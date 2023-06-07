close

Generative AI race creates new commercial models for IT services firms

Last month, leading IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, and Infosys were on a spree to launch their generative AI platforms

This year’s French Open tournament is a different experience for fans and players with generative Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered insights, videos, and reporting, thanks to a partnership between Infosys and the French Tennis Federation. Integrating AI with cloud offerings has brought a new spell of such opportunities for Indian IT firms.
Last month, leading IT firms including Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Cognizant, Wipro, Mphasis, and Infosys were on a spree to launch their generative AI platforms. The focus is to offer clients an enterprise-scale platform to explore unprecedented use cases with generative AI in a responsible way, along with enhancing internal capabilities to effectively manage workloads.
As the name suggests, generative AI refers to algorithms that can produce new content, including audio, code, images, text, simulations, and videos by analysing huge collections of data.
