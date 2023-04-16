Generative artificial intelligence to spark significant innovation: Report

In this section

Govt to narrow down safe harbour for social media cos, raise accountability

Apple TV launches 'multiview' feature in beta for sports livestreams

Google announces to shut down its G Suite app Currents, says report

WhatsApp's new feature allows adding descriptions to forwarded messages

Govt bets on carbon capture to go green, plans to unveil CCUS policy soon

Accenture to acquire AI company Flutura; deal terms not disclosed

Despite layoffs, Accenture Q2 outlook a relief for IT companies

'Anxiety at peak': Accenture layoff move jolts Indian IT professionals

Accenture's retained FY23 guidance hints slowdown for IT firms: Analysts

With the rise of advanced large language models like GPT-4, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming “table stakes” — a basic norm for companies across businesses, with 98 per cent of global executives believing that it will spark significant creativity and innovation. According to Accenture’s Technology Vision 2023, generative AI will advance human capability as a co-pilot, creative partner or advisor. Over 95 per cent of executives agree it will usher in a new era of enterprise intelligence. The report is based on a survey of 4,777 C-level executives and directors in 34 countries and 25 industries, conducted between December 2022 and January 2023.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com