Generative artificial intelligence to spark significant innovation: Report

Over 95 per cent of executives agree it will usher in a new era of enterprise intelligence

Sourabh Lele
Artificial intelligence
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
With the rise of advanced large language models like GPT-4, generative artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming “table stakes” — a basic norm for companies across businesses, with 98 per cent of global executives believing that it will spark significant creativity and innovation. According to Accenture’s Technology Vision 2023, generative AI will advance human capability as a co-pilot, creative partner or advisor. Over 95 per cent of executives agree it will usher in a new era of enterprise intelligence. The report is based on a survey of 4,777 C-level executives and directors in 34 countries and 25 industries, conducted between December 2022 and January 2023. 

Topics : Artificial intelligence | Accenture

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 7:08 PM IST

