GitHub community in India is going to overtake the US: Sharryn Napier

GitHub, the coding website owned by Microsoft, has 13.2 million users in India after 4 million new ones joined it last year in the country. India will by 2027 overtake the United States (US) in terms of total developer population on the platform. Indian developers are also leading users of the platform’s generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) features. SHARRYN NAPIER, vice-president for Asia Pacific (APAC) at GitHub, says the platform is committed to investing in India. Napier, in a video interview with Shivani Shinde, spoke about developers and their significance in AI development globally. Edited excerpts:



You took over the