Business Standard

Monday, February 03, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Global tech firms Nvidia, AMD, HPE in talks with govt for 'indigenous' GPUs

Global tech firms Nvidia, AMD, HPE in talks with govt for 'indigenous' GPUs

India-designed GPU talks underway with CDAC, global firms

graphic processing
Premium

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Three global technology players — Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Nvidia — are in discussions with the Indian government for a collaborative effort to help design and develop “indigenous” graphic processing units (GPUs), as well as in building  the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in the country.
 
Talks are ongoing, according to a senior government official, with an announcement on the final terms of collaboration expected soon. A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment, while HPE and AMD did not respond to queries.
 
In a recent interview with Business Standard, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways,
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology Nvidia HPE

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon