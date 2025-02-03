Global tech firms Nvidia, AMD, HPE in talks with govt for 'indigenous' GPUs

Three global technology players — Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), and Nvidia — are in discussions with the Indian government for a collaborative effort to help design and develop “indigenous” graphic processing units (GPUs), as well as in building the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem in the country.

Talks are ongoing, according to a senior government official, with an announcement on the final terms of collaboration expected soon. A spokesperson for Nvidia declined to comment, while HPE and AMD did not respond to queries.

In a recent interview with Business Standard, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Railways,