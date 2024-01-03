GlobalLogic eyes $2 billion run rate, 15% growth in FY24: MD Piyush Jha

Piyush Jha, managing director and head – India & APAC, GlobalLogic believes that the year 2023 was the year of recovery. The Hitachi Group company is close to $1.8 billion, and Jha is confident that the firm will hit a $2 billion run rate at the end of FY24. In an interview with Ashutosh Mishra, he talks about how artificial intelligence (AI) will impact the hiring numbers as the industry will try to do more with less, disrupting the headcount to revenue proportionality in the sector in the coming days.

How is the current business scenario for the company, specifically in