Gnani.ai on a mission to enhance customer experience using voice-first AI

Gnani.ai, a voice-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) company, is on a mission to transform customer experience and contact centres with its unique comprehensive AI platform, which spans automation, authentication, agent assist, and analytics.

The firm was founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, who have years of experience scaling tech businesses at Texas Instruments, IBM, and Aricent.

“Gnani.ai’s generative AI-powered voice automation platform has helped financial institutions collect over $2 billion from their end customers in the last six months,” said Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj. “Our proprietary AI platform has enabled us to grow exponentially in