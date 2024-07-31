Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Gnani.ai on a mission to enhance customer experience using voice-first AI

Gnani.ai was founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, after multiple years of experience of scaling tech businesses at Texas Instruments, IBM and Aricent

Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj- founders Gnani.ai
Premium

Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj- founders Gnani.ai

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gnani.ai, a voice-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) company, is on a mission to transform customer experience and contact centres with its unique comprehensive AI platform, which spans automation, authentication, agent assist, and analytics.

The firm was founded in 2016 by Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj, who have years of experience scaling tech businesses at Texas Instruments, IBM, and Aricent.

“Gnani.ai’s generative AI-powered voice automation platform has helped financial institutions collect over $2 billion from their end customers in the last six months,” said Ganesh Gopalan and Ananth Nagaraj. “Our proprietary AI platform has enabled us to grow exponentially in

Also Read

AI, sports, health tourism hub to come up on Hyderabad outskirts: T'gana CM

Samsung flags strong AI demand as Q2 profit soars on higher chip prices

Microsoft's slow cloud growth signals AI payoff likely to take longer

Here's how Harris and Trump differ on artificial intelligence policy

Nvidia releases software, services to boost rapid adoption of GenAI

Topics : Artificial intelligence IBM

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon