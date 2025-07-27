Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Google DeepMind sees AGI within five years, bets big on India AI hub

Google DeepMind expects artificial general intelligence (AGI) within four to five years, with significant AI development being driven from its expanding India operations

Peerzada Abrar
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Google DeepMind expects artificial general intelligence (AGI) capabilities to emerge within four to five years, as the company accelerates AI development from its expanding India operations.
 
Dr. Manish Gupta, senior director for India and APAC at Google DeepMind, said the company's Gemini models are already demonstrating “superhuman capabilities” in areas like mathematics, with one model achieving gold medal-level performance on International Math Olympiad problems.
 
“We believe that you will see capabilities that could be at least arguably termed as AGI, perhaps in the next four to five years,” Gupta told Business Standard in an interview. Much of that development work
Topics : Google Artificial intelligence Technology
