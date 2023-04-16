close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt to narrow down safe harbour for social media cos, raise accountability

Anonymity, non-traceability of users on online platforms will no longer exist after Digital India Bill becomes law and replaces Information Technology Act

Sourabh Lele
digital india
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:53 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As part of its work on the proposed Digital India Bill, the government is redrawing the contours of the ‘safe harbour’ provided to internet intermediaries including social media companies to increase their accountability for user-generated unlawful content, sources said.
Anonymity and non-traceability of users on online platforms will no longer exist after the enactment of the Digital India Bill becomes law and replaces India’s primary digital law, the Information Technology Act of 2000, a senior official said. According to the primary discussions, the government may propose provisions to make social media platforms liable for content posted by non-verified user accounts.
“Most social media platforms already have user verification mechanisms. The responsibility of content generated by verified accounts may remain with the users,” the official said. With this, law enforcement agencies will be able to identify and track
Or

Also Read

Here's how Utah's social media law could curb kids' access to social media

Foreign law firms can only advise foreign clients on foreign law: BCI

Bar Council permits foreign law firms to practice in select fields in India

A banker turned tech maven: Meet Sandhya Devanathan, Meta India head

What are 'influencers', and how do companies use them for marketing?

Snap signs new deal with several music labels to boost Sounds library

Instagram Reels adds dedicated 'trends' section to empower creators

Apple shipped $7.5 bn worth iPhones, iPads in India in FY23: Report

How artificial intelligence like ChatGPT is influencing medical diagnoses

Amazon Blockbuster Value Days sale: Know deals, discounts, bank offers

Topics : Social Media | IT ministry | IT law

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:53 PM IST

Google's monopoly delayed innovations like AI-based ChatGPT, DOJ says

ChatGPT
3 min read

WhatsApp users need to switch on old phone to use app on new device

WhatsApp
2 min read

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

SwiftKey, Microsoft, Bing AI
2 min read

Wagering barred in all forms games, be it game of skill or chance: MoS IT

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Asus launches ROG Phone 7 series gaming smartphones: Price, specs, and more

Asus ROG Phone 7 series
2 min read

Q4 results: Infosys slashes FY24 revenue growth guidance to 4-7%

Infosys
4 min read

Stock of this conductor manufacturer has zoomed 100% in 2.5 months

bull, markets, shares, stocks, bse, growth, sensex, nse
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Can a CEO change impact a company's stock performance? Some insights here

Boardroom, management, india inc, corporate, companies, firms
3 min read

Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 7.8% to Rs 6,128 cr; revenue up 16%

Infosys Limited Corporate Head Office
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Renuka, EID Parry: Sugar stocks to sweeten as global prices hit 11 yr-high

sugar
4 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon