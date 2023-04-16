Govt to narrow down safe harbour for social media cos, raise accountability

“Most social media platforms already have user verification mechanisms. The responsibility of content generated by verified accounts may remain with the users,” the official said. With this, law enforcement agencies will be able to identify and track

Anonymity and non-traceability of users on online platforms will no longer exist after the enactment of the Digital India Bill becomes law and replaces India’s primary digital law, the Information Technology Act of 2000, a senior official said. According to the primary discussions, the government may propose provisions to make social media platforms liable for content posted by non-verified user accounts.