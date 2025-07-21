Govt working on voluntary code of conduct for companies using AI

The government is developing a voluntary code of conduct for companies utilising artificial intelligence (AI), along with procurement guidelines on the responsible use of AI in the public sector, a senior government official announced.

“Risks and risk-based assessments have become the cornerstone in the way the EU (European Union) regulates AI, and that is something we are also working on as well,” said S Krishnan, Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He was speaking at the Abhay Tripathi memorial lecture held in the city.

Furthermore, the government is also in favour of a model where revenue is