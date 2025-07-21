Monday, July 21, 2025 | 06:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Govt working on voluntary code of conduct for companies using AI

Govt working on voluntary code of conduct for companies using AI

The government is developing a voluntary code of conduct for AI companies and procurement guidelines on the responsible use of AI in the public sector, a senior official says

artificial intelligence machine learning
premium

The Global AI Summit, scheduled for February 2026 in New Delhi, will discuss the impact of the technology, a senior official said.

Aashish Aryan New Delhi,
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is developing a voluntary code of conduct for companies utilising artificial intelligence (AI), along with procurement guidelines on the responsible use of AI in the public sector, a senior government official announced.
 
“Risks and risk-based assessments have become the cornerstone in the way the EU (European Union) regulates AI, and that is something we are also working on as well,” said S Krishnan, Secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. He was speaking at the Abhay Tripathi memorial lecture held in the city.
 
Furthermore, the government is also in favour of a model where revenue is
Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon