Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

Kalra, Maan, Roy and Kaur began as casual players of the app-based game Ludo King during the Covid-19 lockdowns and have since then scaled up their interest, expertise and, subsequently, their business, across platfor

The four founders certainly meet the requirements. Kalra, who is 79, and her co-founders Manju Roy, 80, Sumita Maan, 79, and Gurpreet Kaur, 75, also help new members gain skills in games like Clash of Clans, Rummy, Battlegrounds Mobile India (popularly known as PubG) and more.