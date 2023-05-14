close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

Women, including senior citizens, are participating in the massive spurt in online gaming in the country

Debarghya SanyalAryaman Gupta
PuBG
Premium

5 min read Last Updated : May 14 2023 | 10:59 PM IST
Follow Us
In Sector 77, Noida, in Uttar Pradesh, a group of online gaming enthusiasts has launched a club for local gamers. “The club meets four days a week for two hours of pure gaming. For our new members, we also offer preliminary tutorials,” says Nilima Kalra, one of the four founders. There is, however, one important requirement for joining this club — you have to be a woman, and you have to be above 65 years of age.
 
The four founders certainly meet the requirements. Kalra, who is 79, and her co-founders Manju Roy, 80, Sumita Maan, 79, and Gurpreet Kaur, 75, also help new members gain skills in games like Clash of Clans, Rummy, Battlegrounds Mobile India (popularly known as PubG) and more.
 
Kalra, Maan, Roy and Kaur began as casual players of the app-based game Ludo King during the Covid-19 lockdowns and have since then scaled up their interest, expertise and, subsequently, their business, across platfor
Or

Also Read

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

How is game of skill different from game of chance?

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Indian gaming to add 100,000 jobs in FY23, grow five-fold in 7 years: Study

Centre appoints MeitY as the nodal ministry for gaming, to set rules soon

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Disruptive tech can help employees

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users in US

WhatsApp working on broadcast channel conversation with 12 new features

Topics : technology boom gaming industry PUBG

First Published: May 14 2023 | 10:58 PM IST

Premium

Grandma plays PubG, what's your game? Profile of gamer is rapidly changing

PuBG
5 min read
Premium

ITOM trends in 2023: Here are the common challenges in cloud migration

On the road to 75 new digital banks, there will be twists and turns
2 min read
Premium

India's Quantum dreams: The impact of tech on economy could be significant

Quantum
5 min read
Premium

Disruptive tech can help employees

chart
4 min read

Google to expand its Dark Web monitoring tool to all Gmail users in US

Google, Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Govt set to make an equity infusion of Rs 300 crore in Alliance Air

Alliance Air
2 min read
Premium

Many states reduce excise duty on mild beer, make retailing easier

Image via Shutterstock
3 min read

M-cap of 8 of top 10 valued firms soars Rs 1.26 trn; Reliance, HUL shine

Hindustan Unilever
2 min read

Will the South write the script of Congress' revival one more time?

Congress
3 min read
Premium

Go First has access to Rs 300 cr, will start ops at the earliest: Exec

Go First
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon