Home / Technology / Tech News / Growth capital firm Playbook Partners targets 2025 to raise $250 mn fund

Growth capital firm Playbook Partners targets 2025 to raise $250 mn fund

Playbook Partners aims to invest in 12-15 companies in two years, with an average ticket size of $20 million

Vikas Choudhury, Founder & Managing Partner, Playbook Partners
Vikas Choudhury, Founder & Managing Partner, Playbook Partners

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

Growth capital firm Playbook Partners, which invests in tech-driven companies, aims to close its $250 million fund by end of this year, said Vikas Choudhury, the firm's managing partner. In December 2024, the firm announced the first close of $130 million and plans to invest in at least six to seven companies by the end of calendar 2025. 
"After our first close, we continued to add more funds and more investors to the fund but have not yet hit $250 million. From an investment point, we have looked at over a hundred opportunities in the growth stages in the country.
