Home / Technology / Tech News / How a Chennai-base face recognition firm helped Bihar use mobile voting

How a Chennai-base face recognition firm helped Bihar use mobile voting

FaceTagr, which claims to be in the world's top one per cent in facial recognition technology accuracy, is also being used by defence personnel on the border, besides corporates and airports

In Bihar, the SEC had built one application, while C-DAC chipped in with another app for the entire process of mobile voting. | Representational

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

On June 28, Bihar created history by becoming the first state in India to implement mobile phone-based e-voting during local body elections. This landmark achievement was driven by two mobile voting applications, one each developed by the Bihar State Election Commission (SEC) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) in Hyderabad, and a facial recognition system provided by Chennai-based tech startup FaceTagr.
 
On Saturday, when polling was held, the company's AI-driven technology helped the Election Commission in reducing bogus and duplicate votes in 489 booths, with 538 candidates. This technology was used both at physical voting booths and
