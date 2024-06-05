How India came under assault from global cyber groups during LS polls

India went through a mammoth polling exercise to elect its members of parliament this summer. The country, which voted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, witnessed one of the biggest election campaigns by politicians across the spectrum.
While a lot of election campaigning took place on the ground, the online world witnessed activities that attempted to destabilise the electoral process with malicious content and targeted cyberattacks, multiple reports suggest.
In a one-of-its-kind report by Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI, released a couple of days back, the ChatGPT parent company claimed that it prevented covert activity