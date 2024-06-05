Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

How India came under assault from global cyber groups during LS polls

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Reports reveal AI influence and cyber threats targeted India's 2024 General Elections

Cyber crime
Premium

Image: Shutter stock

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 3:44 PM IST
India went through a mammoth polling exercise to elect its members of parliament this summer. The country, which voted in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, witnessed one of the biggest election campaigns by politicians across the spectrum.

While a lot of election campaigning took place on the ground, the online world witnessed activities that attempted to destabilise the electoral process with malicious content and targeted cyberattacks, multiple reports suggest.

In a one-of-its-kind report by Artificial Intelligence (AI) giant OpenAI, released a couple of days back, the ChatGPT parent company claimed that it prevented covert activity
Topics : Artificial intelligence Lok Sabha elections Cyberattacks Election Commission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon